'Orphan Black' cast reunites for online table read, fundraiser

TORONTO — The “Orphan Black” cast is reuniting online for a two-episode table read on the show’s Facebook page.

CTV Sci-Fi Channel says Tatiana Maslany, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Jordan Gavaris and Kristian Bruun will be among the stars revisiting back-to-back episodes from the first season of the clone saga, which wrapped a five-season run in 2017.

The virtual reunion will stream Sunday, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia. It’s also timed to mark Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

Viewers are invited to donate to Sistering, a Toronto-based multi-service agency for at-risk women and trans people; and CenterLink, an organization supporting more than 250 LGBTQ community centres in the United States as well as centres in Canada, China and Australia.

Maslany says she hopes the reunion “can bring some joy to the fans” and “make them feel connected to the Clone Club community even if we’re all far apart.”

Maslany adds that the cast’s LGBTQ fans have always been “deeply important” to them.

“Kristian Bruun and I started talking about the idea of doing an (‘Orphan Black’) reunion back when everything had shut down,” Maslany said Monday in a release.

“We wanted to show love to Clone Club and help raise some money for people who are disproportionately affected during this difficult time.”

The cast will read episode 106, titled “Variations Under Domestication,” in which Sarah, Alison and Beth’s worlds dangerously collide; and episode 107, titled “Parts Developed In An Unusual Manner,” in which Cosima grows closer to Delphine and Dr. Leekie.

“All of the cast and producers and writers did a Zoom chat the other day to discuss things and none of us wanted to hang up,” Maslany added.

“Our show was always about family and community and ‘seestrahood,’ so bringing us all back together for this just felt right.”

“Orphan Black” is also streaming on Crave and CTV.ca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press