Massachusetts deaths top 5,000 as governor weighs reopening

Last Updated May 11, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

A sign announces the closure of the Massachusetts Unemployment Office, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Coronavirus deaths surged past 5,000 in hard-hit Massachusetts on Monday as the state grapples with how to reopen businesses amid mounting pressure to get the economy moving again.

The state reported 129 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,108.

There are some hopeful signs that the spread of the virus is slowing in Massachusetts. But cases remain high and the number of deaths doubled in just over two weeks.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said the goal is to allow some businesses to reopen in a “limited fashion” starting May 18, assuming the situation continues to improve.

Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

