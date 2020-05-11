Loading articles...

Maltese ambassador resigns after comparing Merkel to Hitler

Last Updated May 11, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

VALLETTA, Malta — Malta’s ambassador to Finland has resigned after writing a Facebook post comparing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler and saying her aim was “to control Europe.”

The Maltese Foreign Ministry said Monday that Michael Zammit Tabona’s comment “was not representative of the friendship and mutual respect between Malta and Germany.”

Zammit Tabona had been a non-resident ambassador to Finland for six years. The ministry said his resignation was accepted immediately.

In the Facebook post, since removed, Zammit Tabona wrote: “75 years ago we stopped hitler. Who will stop Angela merkel? She has fulfilled hitlers dream! to control Europe.”

Europe on Friday marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the continent after Nazi Germany surrendered to Allied forces.

The Associated Press

