Man seriously injured in Rexdale shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood Monday night.

Police tweeted at around 10 p.m. that they had been called to the area of Kipling Avenue and John Garland Boulevard for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, police said they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital.

Police said witnesses saw three males fleeing the area in a grey or silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.