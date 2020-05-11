Loading articles...

Ketchikan postal trucks lead funeral procession

Last Updated May 11, 2020

In this May 9, 2020 photo a funeral procession for U.S. Postal Service worker Judy Doran is led by mail carrier vehicles as it arrives at Bayview Cemetery in Ketchikan, Alaska. Judy Ann Doran, 58, was a 16-year employee of the U.S. Postal Service and died on April 23, 2020, in Bellingham, Wash. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — Postal workers in Ketchikan helped lay one of their own to rest in Ketchikan over the weekend.

Several U.S. Postal Service vehicles led the procession Saturday from a mortuary to Bayview Cemetery as the remains of Judy Ann Ann (Orbistondo) Doran, 58, were interred, the Ketchikan Daily News reported

Doran, who died April 23 in Bellingham, Washington, was a 16-year employee with the postal service.

“She was a ray of sunshine,” said Joan Wandke, a co-worker of Doran’s at the Ketchikan Post Office.

The Associated Press

