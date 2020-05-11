Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Heavy handed' approach would force inspectors into infected plants: Union
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2020 11:41 am EDT
Last Updated May 11, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT
A man walks into a Cargill meat processing factory in Chambly, Que., south of Montreal, Sunday, May 10, 2020. The plant is closing temporarily after at least 64 workers tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
OTTAWA — Canada’s Agriculture Union says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency will order non-meat inspectors into meat plants under threat of discipline.
The union says the agency is instructing some of its non-meat-inspection staff to train up to be deployed to meat slaughter plants that have seen outbreaks of COVID-19.
Working conditions in the plants are a provincial responsibility but the federal inspectors are there to make sure the food they produce is safe for consumers.
A wave of COVID-19 infections has hit meat-packing plants across the country.
The union says 18 of 37 inspectors working at the Cargill plant in High River, Alta., have tested positive for the virus.
The Agriculture Union says it’s reached out to ministers on the matter but has not had a response.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2020.