2 new coronavirus deaths at Downsview long-term care home

With these latest resident deaths, the facility's death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 37.

The embattled Downsview Long Term Care home in North York lost two more residents to coronavirus Monday.

“​It is with great sadness that we confirm that two additional residents have passed away with COVID-19,” the company said on their website Monday. “We offer our most heartfelt condolences to the residents’ families and friends.”

The centre also said that they have 63 residents and 76 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since April 27, the number of resident deaths at the facility due to COVID-19 has climbed steadily upward.

The centre also suffered the death of a personal support worker (PSW) last week. Sharon Roberts, 59, worked as a PSW for more than two decades at Downsview.

The company said they are following all public health regulations to contain the outbreak.

“All residents at our facility that have tested positive are isolated in accordance with public health regulations,” the company. “All staff who have tested positive are at home in self-isolation.”

They also said they are following a pandemic plan. The facility has suspended all non-essential visits and all staff wears personal protective equipment.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from our Nova Scotia and Groves Park Lodge teams, the Central Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), and the Humber River Regional Hospital team in an effort to increase our staffing levels,” the company said.

The private facility, located at 3595 Keele Street, is owned and managed by Halifax-based Gem Healthcare Group.