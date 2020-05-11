Loading articles...

Danes charge 2 Swedes with terror in August tax agency blast

Last Updated May 11, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

COPENHAGEN — Two Swedish citizens, aged 22 and 23, have been charged with terrorism in connection with last year’s early morning explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, slightly injuring a bystander.

The two men, aged 22 and 23, were not identified. They were charged over the Aug. 6 blast at the tax agency blast in Copenhagen.

In a statement, senior prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said officials believe “the case is so serious that it is a terror-like act.”

The two men were arrested on an international arrest warrant in Sweden in August and handed to Denmark for prosecution. If found guilty, they could face a life sentence, which equates to 16 years on average,

No date for a trial was immediately announced.

The Associated Press

