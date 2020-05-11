Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto shelter resident dies of coronavirus
by News Staff
Posted May 11, 2020 4:20 pm EDT
Corona tests in a lab in Noord-Brabant on April 21, 2020 in Tiel, Netherlands. Instead of adopting a hard lockdown similar to its European neighbours, the Netherlands has opted for a targeted ìintelligentî lockdown, which allows some shops to continue trading if there is a low risk of spreading the virus. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 120,000 lives and infecting more than 2 million people. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
A resident of a Toronto homeless shelter has died of coronavirus, the city’s chief medical officer said Monday.
Dr. Eileen de Villa said the man was in his 50s and was a resident of Dixon Hall.
He died on May 8 in the hospital.
This is the city’s first COVID-19 related death in the shelter system since the pandemic began.
The city has not released any other details.
