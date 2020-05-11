Loading articles...

Toronto shelter resident dies of coronavirus

A resident of a Toronto homeless shelter has died of coronavirus, the city’s chief medical officer said Monday.

Dr. Eileen de Villa said the man was in his 50s and was a resident of Dixon Hall.

He died on May 8 in the hospital.

This is the city’s first COVID-19 related death in the shelter system since the pandemic began.

The city has not released any other details.

 

