Toronto police investigate tow-truck fire at Birchmount and Kingston Roads

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating a tow-truck fire in a Scarborough neighbourhood Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the Birchmount Road and Kingston Road area for a report of a vehicle on fire.

Toronto fire quickly extinguished the blaze. There were no reports of injuries, police said.

Investigators said witnesses in the area saw a person light the truck on fire.

Police described the suspect as a male and he was wearing a red jacket.  He was seen fleeing on foot on Kingston Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

