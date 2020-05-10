Peel police seek suspects in Brampton school arson; $8M in damages

Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects they say are connected to an arson at a Brampton elementary school.

On Saturday at around 5:45 p.m., Brampton fire was called to a report of smoke coming out of St. Leonard Elementary School at 185 Conestoga Drive.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze in the main office of the facility. There were no injuries reported, police said.

Once the fire was out and investigators were able to get inside the building, it was quickly determined the fire was set on purpose.

“The suspect(s) attended various areas inside of the school and caused significant damage to classrooms, electrical systems, and other important areas, before attending the office area where the fire was set,” police said. “Estimates at this time indicate it will take approximately 12-18 months for the damage to be repaired.”

The school principal said the school community was shocked to not only learn the fire is an arson case– but that the damage was so extensive.

“Our school is a source of much pride to St. Leonard students and staff, past and present. We are shocked to learn of the extent of the damage and that the fire may have been deliberately set,” said Celiza Ribeiro, principal at St. Leonard Elementary in a news release. “We appeal to the community to come forward with any information that they think may help police in their investigation.”

Police said they are asking anyone who may have video from dashboard or surveillance cameras from May 9th to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.