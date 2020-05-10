Loading articles...

Snowbirds resume cross country flight after snow delay in Ontario

A view from the cockpit of the CF Snowbirds as they fly over the city of Toronto on Sunday, May 10. CFSNOWBIRDS/HO

The Snowbirds resumed their cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 after wintry weather forced them to hold yesterday.

The Twitter account of the Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team says they took off “on time” from Trenton on Sunday morning and were over Toronto just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.


The team is doing a flyby of eastern and southern Ontario today on the latest leg of Operation Inspiration.

They are scheduled to land in London just before 2 p.m. before completing the latest leg of this journey in Barrie just after 5 p.m.

Snow and hail grounded the fleet at Canadian Forces Base Trenton yesterday.

Operation Inspiration started in Nova Scotia last weekend and features the team’s signature nine-jet formation.

The Snowbirds encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the show.

The Snowbirds initially paused their training in March because of COVID-19 and delayed the start of their flying season, which was to begin in June.

