Loading articles...

Slight earthquake rattles Rome awake, no damage known yet

Last Updated May 10, 2020 at 11:44 pm EDT

ROME — A slight earthquake rattled Romans awake early Monday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Italian geological institute gave the temblor a preliminary magnitude of 3.3. It said it struck at 5:03 a.m. with an epicenter in Fonte Nuova, a small town northeast of the capital in the province of Rome. Its depth was 11 kilometres (6 miles).

It came as Italy, once the European epicenter of COVID-19, is emerging from a two-month coronavirus lockdown.

Italy is frequently hit by earthquakes, with the last major ones striking central Italy starting in 2016 that claimed hundreds of lives and levelled towns.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
COLLISION - NB Jane is blocked at Black Creek Dr for a collision. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 11:01 AM
FROST ADVISORIES NOW ISSUED FOR GTA. Temperatures fall to near zero overnight tonight and close to -5 Monday night…
Latest Weather
Read more