No winning ticket for Saturday night's $10 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated May 10, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 13 will be approximately $13 million.

The Canadian Press

