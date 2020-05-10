Loading articles...

Peel police investigate Mississauga shooting

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Peel police are investigating a shooting in a Mississauga neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to a residence in the area of Matheson Boulevard West and Heatherleigh Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

“During the police interaction, [a] firearm was discharged and an adult female was struck,” police said in a tweet. “One person being transported to a trauma centre.”

No other details have been released by the police.

Anyone with information is asked by investigators to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

