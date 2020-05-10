Loading articles...

High Park reopens following closure during cherry blossom bloom

Last Updated May 10, 2020 at 8:16 pm EDT

Barricades in place as police close High Park ahead of the cherry blossom blooming due to coronavirus measures, April 30, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

The City of Toronto began to reopen High Park at 8 p.m. Sunday night following the cherry blossom bloom last week.

In a video posted on Twitter, mayor John Tory said the park will fully reopen on Monday, but visitors will still be subject to social distancing rules and other coronavirus-related regulations.

The park was closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the short period when cherry blossom trees bloom in the spring and attract thousands of visitors.

The mayor thanked the public, local residents and city staff for ensuring the closure was orderly and went as planned.

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: #EB401 collectors ramp to #NB427 - cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:01 AM
FROST ADVISORIES NOW ISSUED FOR GTA. Temperatures fall to near zero overnight tonight and close to -5 Monday night…
Latest Weather
Read more