High Park reopens following closure during cherry blossom bloom

The City of Toronto began to reopen High Park at 8 p.m. Sunday night following the cherry blossom bloom last week.

In a video posted on Twitter, mayor John Tory said the park will fully reopen on Monday, but visitors will still be subject to social distancing rules and other coronavirus-related regulations.

High Park is reopening to the public starting tonight at 8PM. Parks staff advise we are through the cherry blossom bloom. Thank you to everyone who enjoys this park for their patience and understanding – you have helped us fight #COVID19 and avoid large crowds gathering. pic.twitter.com/NtMZ0aiMX3 — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 10, 2020

The park was closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the short period when cherry blossom trees bloom in the spring and attract thousands of visitors.

The mayor thanked the public, local residents and city staff for ensuring the closure was orderly and went as planned.