Partial remains of second military helicopter crash victim identified

Last Updated May 10, 2020 at 8:46 pm EDT

A memorial pays respect to the victims of a military helicopter crash, at 12 Wing Shearwater in Dartmouth, N.S., home of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron, on May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Department of National Defence says it’s recovered and identified the partial remains of a second victim of last month’s military helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea.

A government release says the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario identified the remains of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald of New Glasgow, N.S., on Friday.

It says the remains were found during recovery efforts.

The remains of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough were recovered earlier.

The four others aboard the Cyclone helicopter on April 29, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, are missing and presumed dead.

The helicopter was deployed aboard HMCS Fredericton on a NATO mission.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

