Bear paw print makes an impression on Outer Banks beach

Last Updated May 10, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — National Park Service rangers are telling beachgoers at Cape Lookout to be on the lookout for a black bear.

In a Facebook post, Cape Lookout National Seashore said Saturday that a park biologist found a bear’s paw print in the sand on South Core Banks, part of the chain of Outer Banks barrier islands.

The park says it’s rare for bears to make their way onto the barrier islands, but they’re excellent swimmers and can generally make their way across inlets to hop from island to island.

Park officials don’t believe the bear is a threat to humans or horses on the island but urge parkgoers to be vigilant cleaning up their trash

The beaches at Cape Lookout National Seashore are open to the public in groups smaller than 10 but park facilities are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press

