Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated May 9, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 346 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 new deaths.

There are now a total of 19,944 cases of COVID-19 in the province, and the rate of growth in cases dropped below two per cent for the first time since March.

The province has a total of 1,599 deaths and 14,383 cases have been marked as resolved.

The Canadian Press

