Loading articles...

Snowbirds scrap Saturday flyover in southern Ontario due to... snow!

Last Updated May 9, 2020 at 12:29 pm EDT

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds were grounded Saturday by snow in and around the Toronto area. TWITTER/CFsnowbirds

Poor visibility from winter-like weather has put a halt on the Snowbirds aerobatics team’s plans to fly over southern Ontario today.

The team’s Twitter account said this morning that due to snow and hail in and around Toronto, the Snowbirds planned to hold at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton for 24 hours.

The Snowbirds have been doing a cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 since last weekend, starting in Nova Scotia.

Their Operation Inspiration features the team’s signature nine-jet formation.

The Snowbirds encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the show.

The Snowbirds initially paused their training in March because of COVID-19 and delayed the start of their flying season, which was to begin in June.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
UPDATE: #EB401 express / Yonge - stalled truck in the right lane cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
@H0oFHearted
Latest Weather
Read more