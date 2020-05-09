Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Snowbirds scrap Saturday flyover in southern Ontario due to... snow!
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2020 11:55 am EDT
Last Updated May 9, 2020 at 12:29 pm EDT
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds were grounded Saturday by snow in and around the Toronto area. TWITTER/CFsnowbirds
Poor visibility from winter-like weather has put a halt on the Snowbirds aerobatics team’s plans to fly over southern Ontario today.
The team’s Twitter account said this morning that due to snow and hail in and around Toronto, the Snowbirds planned to hold at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton for 24 hours.
The Snowbirds have been doing a cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 since last weekend, starting in Nova Scotia.
Their Operation Inspiration features the team’s signature nine-jet formation.
The Snowbirds encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the show.
The Snowbirds initially paused their training in March because of COVID-19 and delayed the start of their flying season, which was to begin in June.
