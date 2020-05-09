Loading articles...

School board staff asked to voluntarily assist at hospitals, long-term care homes

Last Updated May 9, 2020 at 10:25 am EDT

Toronto District School Board building. (CITYNEWS/FILE)

The Ford Government has approved an emergency order enabling school board employees to voluntarily redeploy to congregate care settings during the pandemic.

Those settings include hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes and women’s shelters.

“Our priority continues to be protecting our most vulnerable citizens and the dedicated staff that care for them during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Ford said in a statement. “Many of our long-term care homes, and shelters are short of staff, so I am encouraging any available educational workers to help out if you can, because you can make a real difference in the lives of those most in need.”

Voluntarily redeployed staff would maintain their employment relationship with the school board and would continue to receive their compensation and other employment benefits. As well, they would also be eligible for the provincial government’s pandemic pay and emergency child care, according to the province.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:38 AM
Clear! Caledonia now open in both directions. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect.
Latest Weather
Read more