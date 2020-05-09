School board staff asked to voluntarily assist at hospitals, long-term care homes

The Ford Government has approved an emergency order enabling school board employees to voluntarily redeploy to congregate care settings during the pandemic.

Those settings include hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes and women’s shelters.

“Our priority continues to be protecting our most vulnerable citizens and the dedicated staff that care for them during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Ford said in a statement. “Many of our long-term care homes, and shelters are short of staff, so I am encouraging any available educational workers to help out if you can, because you can make a real difference in the lives of those most in need.”

Voluntarily redeployed staff would maintain their employment relationship with the school board and would continue to receive their compensation and other employment benefits. As well, they would also be eligible for the provincial government’s pandemic pay and emergency child care, according to the province.