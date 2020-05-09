Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Possible privacy breach at Pickering long-term care home: Ontario minister
by News Staff
Posted May 9, 2020 11:19 pm EDT
The Orchard Villa Long-Term Care facility in Pickering, Ont. (Google Maps/CityNews)
A Pickering long-term care home may have possibly suffered a significant data breach.
Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario’s Minister of Long-term Care, reported the incident on her Twitter account Saturday.
“I’m learning of disturbing news out of Pickering’s Orchard Villa LTC home,” she said in the Tweet. “There is a possibility of a significant privacy breach regarding individual resident personal health info. My heart goes out to the residents and families, during what is already a very difficult time.”
I’m learning of disturbing news out of Pickering’s Orchard Villa LTC home. There is a possibility of a significant privacy breach regarding individual resident personal health info. My heart goes out to the residents and families, during what is already a very difficult time. 1/3
— Merrilee Fullerton, MPP (@DrFullertonMPP) May 9, 2020
Fullerton said the government “takes personal privacy very seriously,” and “Orchard Villa has informed the Information Privacy Commissioner Office and other authorities as appropriate.”