Pickering deputy mayor tests positive for COVID-19

A scientist places fluid in a tube labelled 'Covid-19' during research work in the virus laboratory Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The deputy mayor of Pickering says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Ashe says he believes he may have contracted the virus from his daughter, who works as a personal support worker at Orchard Villa.

“My diagnosis embodies the strange and unprecedented times we find ourselves in,” Ashe said in a statement released Saturday. “However, I don’t want the community to be discouraged. We are winning. We are flattening the curve. There is light at the end of this long and scary tunnel. I will recover. Our city will re-open.”

Ashe, who says his symptoms have been fairly mild, says he and his family will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

