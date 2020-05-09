Ontario to provide financial support for child care providers

The provincial government says it will provide financial support for child-care providers struggling to pay the bills during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government will cover fixed operating costs and waive all fees related to licensing applications, renewals and revisions.

He said the funding will last for a period of months and the government will look at applications for support on a case-by-case basis.

Advocates for child-care providers had been calling for monetary support for shuttered facilities since April.

Lecce said it is vital to keep the facilities from shutting permanently so that parents can return to work when the pandemic ends.