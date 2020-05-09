Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than a month
by News Staff
Posted May 9, 2020 10:44 am EDT
A nurse holds a Covid19 swab kit at a drive-through testing centre EPA/MAHMOUD KHALED
Ontario has confirmed 346 new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, among the lowest total in more than a month.
The news comes just one day after the province recorded one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases, 477.
Another 59 people have died as a result of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total up to 1,599. Of those deaths, 775 were in long-term care facilities, according to Public Health Ontario.
Confirmed cases now sit at just under 20,000 with 72.1 per cent of those considered resolved.
More to come.
