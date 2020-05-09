Loading articles...

Ontario records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than a month

A nurse holds a Covid19 swab kit at a drive-through testing centre EPA/MAHMOUD KHALED

Ontario has confirmed 346 new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, among the lowest total in more than a month.

The news comes just one day after the province recorded one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases, 477.

Another 59 people have died as a result of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total up to 1,599. Of those deaths, 775 were in long-term care facilities, according to Public Health Ontario.

Confirmed cases now sit at just under 20,000 with 72.1 per cent of those considered resolved.

More to come.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:38 AM
Clear! Caledonia now open in both directions. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect.
Latest Weather
Read more