One man charged, another wanted in investigation into alleged Pickering kidnapping

A Durham Regional Police vehicle. (TWTTER/@DRPS)

Durham Regional Police have charged one man and are searching for another accused of kidnapping victims, tying them up and forcing them to take money out of their bank accounts.

Durham Regional Police say the case started Thursday when a man told officers he’d been kidnapped, forcibly confined and made to take money out of his account at a bank in Pickering, Ont.

None of the victims, who were from St. Catharines, Ont., had any physical injuries, and police say the incident was isolated, and not a random act.

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old Toronto man at the scene, who faces charges that include kidnapping.

On Friday, Durham and Niagara Regional Police arrested a man as part of the investigation in Niagara Falls, but he was later released without conditions.

Police say a third suspect eluded officers at a residence in Welland, Ont., and the 25-year-old Toronto man is now wanted on charges that include kidnapping, robbery, and forcible confinement.

