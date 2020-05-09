Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated May 9, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on May 12 will be approximately $15 million.

The Canadian Press

