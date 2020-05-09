Loading articles...

Provincial parks begin reopening May 11, camp grounds remain closed

Last Updated May 9, 2020 at 2:02 pm EDT

A couple walks along the pathway leading to the beach at Port Burwell Provincial Park in Port Burwell, Ont. on May 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart.

The Ford government says provincial parks will reopen starting Monday, May 11 for limited day-use access.

The province says 520 provincial parks and conservation reserves will open on Monday with the remaining 115 opening on Friday. Recreational activities will be limited to walking, hiking, biking and birdwatching while camping grounds, beaches and playgrounds will still be closed inside the parks.

All buildings and facilities including washrooms, water taps and roofed accomodations will still be closed so visitors are asked to bring their own water and hand sanitizer.

The government says visitors must continue physical distancing measures adding people should only visit parks that are local to them.

“We’re trusting people to be responsible and take this seriously so they can enjoy themselves while staying safe and healthy,” said Ford.

