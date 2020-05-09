Loading articles...

Coronavirus: 50 dead at Mississauga long-term care facility

Last Updated May 9, 2020 at 5:45 pm EDT

The Camilla Care Community in Mississauga on May 9, 2020. The facility has seen 50 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Craig Wadman/CityNews)

Three more residents of a Mississauga long-term care centre have died.

A spokesperson said Saturday this now brings the death toll at the Camilla Care Community to 50.

There are 62 active cases of the coronavirus among residents at the facility, which is located near The Queensway and Hurontario Street.

Forty-nine residents and 12 team members have made a full recovery.

 

RELATED: Coronavirus and health

 

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
NB/SB Dixie Rd between Brittania to north of Derry Rd, still sharing one lane due to construction. Delays at the i…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:03 PM
Finally seeing the sun in downtown Toronto. What are you seeing? #Toronto #GTA
Latest Weather
Read more