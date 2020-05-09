Loading articles...

Beaches largely empty as Ocean City reopens boardwalk

Last Updated May 9, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Early indications from the reopening of Ocean City show few people flocking to Maryland town’s iconic beaches and boardwalk.

Live cameras from up and down the Ocean City boardwalk showed a sprinkling of visitors strolling the boardwalk and nearly empty beaches on a cold, sunny Saturday afternoon.

The town reopened the beach Saturday, but town officials said the initial reopening was designed primarily for locals. Hotels were still restricted from accepting bookings from general tourists, but day visitors were permitted.

A camera fixed on the towns’ massive parking lot at the Ocean City inlet showed it to be nearly empty at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 59 minutes ago
Reports of a collision affecting traffic NB Bayview/EB Steeles. #citystreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 29 minutes ago
Retweeted @AndyOzzy92: Alright winter go away. 2020 has given us enough problems. This dog just wants to book it home and be done. @680NEWSweather…
Latest Weather
Read more