Woman who killed stranger in PATH may be allowed to live in community: ORB

A woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing a stranger to death in a Toronto drug store has been ordered detained at a mental health hospital, but may be allowed to live in the community.

The Ontario Review Board says Rohinie Bisesar must remain in the secure wing of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

On Dec. 11, 2015, Bisesar was in the throes of a psychotic breakdown with untreated schizophrenia when she walked into a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto’s financial district and stabbed Junor in the heart with a small knife.

Court heard she suffered from severe hallucinations and delusions that manifested as a voice commanding her to harm someone. She refused treatment for years while in custody and only became fit to stand trial in April 2018.

The review board says the hospital treating Bisesar can allow her a variety of community visits, including living in supervised accommodation.

She also may be allowed to leave the hospital with staff or indirectly supervised.