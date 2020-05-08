Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:35 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 477 new cases of COVID-19, and 63 more deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 19,598, including 1,540 deaths and 13,990 resolved cases.

The total represents an increase of 2.5 per cent over the previous day.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 and the amount of people in intensive care dropped, but the number of people on ventilators rose

The Canadian Press

