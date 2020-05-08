Loading articles...

1 person dead, 24 infected with coronavirus at Vaughan dairy processor

Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 9:30 pm EDT

The Saputo Dairy Products Canada facility at 101 Royal Group Crescent in Vaughan, Ont. (Google/CityNews)

One person has died due to coronavirus at the Saputo dairy products facility in Vaughan.

York Region Public Health said 24 other people are infected with the virus.

“Six of the confirmed cases, including the deceased case, are York Region residents,” York region said in a news release.

The facility is located at 101 Royal Group Crescent.

More to come

