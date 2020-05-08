Loading articles...

Roy Horn of 'Siegfried & Roy' dies from coronavirus complications: publicist

(L-R) Siegfried Fischbacher, Roy Horn and illusionist Criss Angel speak during Criss Angel's HELP (Heal Every Life Possible) charity event at the Luxor Hotel and Casino benefiting pediatric cancer research and treatment on September 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary magician and stage performer Roy Horn of the famous Siegfried & Roy died Friday from COVID-19 complications, according to his publicist. He was 75.

Horn and his stage partner Siegfried Fischbacher were known worldwide for their stage performance featuring endangered animals.

In 2003 he was attacked by one of the tigers he worked with and survived despite serious injuries.

