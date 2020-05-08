Loading articles...

Raptors set to resume individual workouts at training facility starting May 11

Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 10:47 am EDT

Exterior view of the OVO Athletic Centre, the training facility for the Toronto Raptors. GOOGLE

The Toronto Raptors will be allowed access to their training centre after the Ford government cleared the way for professional sport training facilities to reopen.

“I am pleased to announce that beginning today in Ontario, professional sport training facilities will be permitted to reopen, provided their respective sports leagues have established health and safety protocols in response to COVID-19,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

Raptors officials say in a release that “strict protocols have been designed to ensure this initial level of access will take place in a safe, controlled, and healthy way.”

More to come

