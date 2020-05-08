PP-Dem-Pres-All,100

Loading articles...

Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

Nebraska

1,405 of 1,405 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Joe Biden, 38,792 – 53 per cent

Bernie Sanders, 26,823 – 37 per cent

Elizabeth Warren, 5,082 – 7 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard, 2,117 – 3 per cent

The Associated Press

