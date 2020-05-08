Ontario wants to change PPE directive for long-term care workers, union says

Ontario is trying to “water down” guidelines that give health-care workers in long-term care homes access to N95 masks, the union representing the workers said Friday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees Ontario said the provincial government has asked to begin discussions about removing that access from the provincial rules because it believes the masks aren’t necessary in every setting in the facilities and to control use of the limited supply.

Candace Rennick, the union’s secretary-treasurer and a former personal support worker, said the N95 masks block aerosolized virus particles and offer better protection than surgical masks currently in use.

“We woke up (Thursday) morning to one of our members who has just died of COVID on the front line, and you want to talk to us about watering down what we consider already weak protections for the front line,” Rennick said. “It’s a bit offensive.”

According to government data, more than 1,700 workers in the province’s long-term care homes have tested positive for COVID-19. CUPE — which represents 35,000 long-term care workers — said Thursday that a personal support worker in Orleans, Ont., died from the virus earlier this week.

Rennick said the government needs to re-think it’s PPE strategy in the homes because of the rising rate of illness among residents and staff. The province should be working to secure more N95 masks and make them widely available to all staff in the facilities instead of dialling back access, she said.

“If the surgical masks are so great and everybody’s wearing them, then why do we have this wildfire spread?” she said. “It’s because the surgical masks aren’t that great, and they’re not providing proper protection. And people, as a result, are dying.”

The union also said the N95 masks are not widely available to workers despite the provincial rule.

“They’re being told ‘No, no, you don’t really need that,”’ said Rennick. “People say they have masks at their facility, but they’re somewhere in the facility under lock and key. They are not readily available.”

Premier says continued reports that front line workers aren’t getting PPE “frustrating” Tells people to call his office if they aren’t getting them. Family of latest front line worker to die of #covid19 says he had to buy dollar store masks himself. — Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) May 8, 2020

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said the health and safety of Ontarians and front-line health workers is the government’s top priority.

“Following recent court decisions … we have initiated conversations with all labour union partners to address how we can ensure workers remain protected, while being mindful that the global supply chain for personal protective equipment continues to be extremely strained,” Hayley Chazan said in a statement.

“As part of these discussions, we are collectively looking at how we may overcome these supply chain challenges, including through domestic production opportunities and the safe reprocessing of supplies.”

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the government needs to provide proper protection to workers in long-term care to protect both them and residents.

“The government does need to step up to the plate and get a hold of the proper PPE,” she said.

“This has been an on-going problem here in Ontario and that responsibility lies with (Premier Doug) Ford.”

Ontario reported 477 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, and 63 more deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 19,598, an increase of 2.5 per cent over the previous day. Any decrease in growth rates appears to have stalled, with numbers jumping between 2.1 and 3.0 per cent this week.

The chief medical officer of health is looking for a consistent, two-to-four week decrease in the number of new cases before advising the province to move to its first stage of reopening the economy.

Ontario’s total number of cases includes 1,540 deaths and 13,990 resolved cases.

There were 39 more long-term care deaths reported Friday _ numbers that come from a different database than the provincial figures _ for a total of 1,150 residents whose deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed he briefly visited his cottage on Easter Sunday _ days after urging Ontarians to stay home.

“On the morning of Easter Sunday, the Premier drove alone to his family property up north to check on the plumbing as the property is under construction and has been over the past two years,” spokeswoman Ivana Yelich said in a statement.

“He spent less than an hour there and on his travel he didn’t stop anywhere and he didn’t interact with anyone.”

The trip came days after he said at a press conference that he wouldn’t be travelling to his cottage that weekend.

“Many mayors and wardens I’ve talked to, they’re begging us to get the message out: ‘Please, this long weekend, do not go to your cottage,”’ Ford said before the Easter long weekend. “We can’t stress it enough.”

Ford delivered another message this week from cottage country mayors asking seasonal visitors to stay away, even for the May long weekend.

But Ford’s own message was that if people need to go check on the plumbing or heat at their cottages, they shouldn’t make it the typical “party weekend.”