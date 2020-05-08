Ontario confirms 477 new cases of coronavirus, 63 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 477 new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, a jump from the 399 new cases reported on Thursday.

Sixty-three more people have died, bringing the total to 1,540.

Of the 1,540 total deaths, 720 were in long-term care. The province says of the 1,028 people currently hospitalized, 213 are in intensive care and 166 are on ventilators.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 19,598 with 71.4 per cent considered resolved and 14,641 under investigation.

