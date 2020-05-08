Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nickelback drummer Daniel Adair on the mend after surgery to treat pinched nerve
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2020 2:30 pm EDT
Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT
Members of Nickelback pose for photographers as they arrive on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Ottawa, Sunday April 1, 2012. Nickelback drummer Daniel Adair says he's getting back into his groove after undergoing surgery to treat a pinched nerve in his arm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Nickelback drummer Daniel Adair says he’s getting back into his groove after undergoing surgery to treat a pinched nerve in his arm.
The band tweeted a message from Adair on Friday explaining that he’s been struggling to control his right hand on the drums for several years.
After consulting doctors and specialists, Adair says he was diagnosed with radial tunnel syndrome, which is caused by compression of a nerve that runs through the forearm.
Adair says the condition led to muscle fatigue that made his wrist twist in a “mechanically inaccurate” motion.
He says he’s on the mend after receiving minor surgery before the COVID-19 outbreak hit.
The rocker says he’s “basically learning how to use my right hand” so he can “get his chops together” while in isolation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2020.