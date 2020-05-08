Loading articles...

National employment numbers for April from Statistics Canada, at a glance

Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — A quick look at April employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 13.0 per cent (7.8)

Employment rate: 52.1 per cent (58.5)

Participation rate: 59.8 per cent (63.5)

Number unemployed: 2,418,300 (1,547,000)

Number working: 16,184,900 (18,178,700)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 27.2 per cent (16.8)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 10.8 per cent (5.9)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 11.3 per cent (7.1)

 

The Canadian Press

