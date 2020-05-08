Oh great…now Murder Hornets?

In today’s Big Story podcast, they may kill—but they don’t intend to murder, which is what passes for good news in 2020. Since a New York Times headline vaulted the Asian giant hornet onto the list of everyone’s nightmares last weekend, it may seem like a new plague is almost upon us.

But these hornets—at least a few of them—have been in Canada since last year. So what have we learned about their behaviour? How did they get here? What is British Columbia doing to find and extinguish them? How big a threat are they, really, to humans and to our ecosystem?

GUEST: Paul Van Westendorp, provincial apiarist for British Columbia



