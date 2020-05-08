Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Independent prosecutor sought in Indiana police shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2020 2:48 pm EDT
Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT
In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 photo, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor, left, and family of Dreasjon Reed, his father Jamie Reed and sister Jazmine Reed, right, speak during an emotional meeting at a protest on Michigan Road in Indianapolis. The protest was for the fatal Indianapolis police shooting of Reed, who was killed earlier in the week following a police pursuit on the city's northwest side. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Indianapolis’ top prosecutor on Friday asked a court to appoint an independent prosecutor to probe a fatal police shooting that was at least partially livestreamed on Facebook, citing the police chief’s role as a witness.
Indianapolis police have said an officer shot and killed Dreasjon Reed, who was black, on Wednesday evening after he exchanged gunfire with that officer during a foot chase. That chase followed a police pursuit of a vehicle that began after officers, including Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor, observed someone driving recklessly on Interstate 65, police said.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in his statement that Taylor’s role as a material witness “constitutes a conflict of interest” for the prosecutor’s office.” He said a motion he filed in a county court requesting an independent prosecutor “is important to avoid the appearance of impropriety in this matter.”
“We believe it is important that an independent prosecutor enter the process now to ensure that they can provide an outside review throughout the investigation,” Mears said.
The shooting of Reed, 21, was followed by protests Wednesday and Thursday. It came within hours of Indianapolis police fatally shooting another black man, McHale Rose, 19, and an officer fatally striking a pregnant woman with his car. The woman was white.