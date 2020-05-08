Loading articles...

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for April, by province

Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 13.0 per cent in April. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 16.0 per cent (11.7)

— Prince Edward Island 10.8 (8.6)

— Nova Scotia 12.0 (9.0)

— New Brunswick 13.2 (8.8)

— Quebec 17.0 (8.1)

— Ontario 11.3 (7.6)

— Manitoba 11.4 (6.4)

— Saskatchewan 11.3 (7.3)

— Alberta 13.4 (8.7)

— British Columbia 11.5 (7.2)

 

The Canadian Press

