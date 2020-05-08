Loading articles...

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for April, by Canadian city

Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 13.0 per cent in April. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L. 9.7 per cent (8.3)

— Halifax 8.9 (6.8)

— Moncton, N.B. 7.0 (5.7)

— Saint John, N.B. 9.5 (7.3)

— Saguenay, Que. 11.1 (6.5)

— Quebec 9.5 (5.5)

— Sherbrooke, Que. 9.2 (5.4)

— Trois-Rivieres, Que. 9.8 (6.3)

— Montreal 10.5 (6.4)

— Gatineau, Que. 8.9 (5.8)

— Ottawa 6.3 (4.9)

— Kingston, Ont. 7.9 (5.7)

— Peterborough, Ont. 7.7 (6.7)

— Oshawa, Ont. 8.5 (7.8)

— Toronto 7.9 (6.0)

— Hamilton, Ont. 7.5 (5.7)

— St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 9.9 (7.8)

— Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 7.8 (6.0)

— Brantford, Ont. 9.4 (5.9)

— Guelph, Ont. 8.6 (5.3)

— London, Ont. 8.9 (5.8)

— Windsor, Ont. 12.9 (10.5)

— Barrie, Ont. 9.1 (5.7)

— Sudbury, Ont. 6.8 (5.6)

— Thunder Bay, Ont. 8.3 (6.1)

— Winnipeg 7.7 (5.5)

— Regina 8.6 (7.2)

— Saskatoon 9.8 (7.1)

— Calgary 10.8 (8.6)

— Edmonton 10.0 (7.9)

— Kelowna, B.C. 8.1 (5.9)

— Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 5.9 (4.6)

— Vancouver 7.5 (5.3)

— Victoria 7.2 (4.6)

 

The Canadian Press

