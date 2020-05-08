Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds reject eight million N95 masks from a single distributor
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2020 5:36 pm EDT
Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 5:49 pm EDT
Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on April 16, 2020. The federal government has suspended shipments of N95 masks from a Montreal-based supplier after about eight million masks made in China failed to meet specifications. The office of Procurement Minister Anita Anand says that of the close to 11 million masks received from the distributor, about one million met federal standards while another 1.6 million masks are in the process of being tested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — The federal government has suspended shipments of N95 masks from a Montreal-based supplier after about eight million masks made in China failed to meet specifications.
The office of Procurement Minister Anita Anand says that of the nearly 11 million masks received from the distributor, about one million met federal standards and another 1.6 million masks are still being tested.
N95 masks used to protect against COVID-19 are so-named because they are supposed to screen out 95 per cent of small particles.
The department says none of the approximately eight million masks that did not meet federal standards were distributed for medical use, though assessment is ongoing for other uses.
The government says it has contracts with several suppliers for a total of some 135.5 million masks.
It says Canada has received 23 planeloads of personal protective equipment and medical supplies including more than 33 million surgical masks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2020.