Federal wage subsidy program to be extended, Trudeau promises
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2020 11:33 am EDT
Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 11:33 am EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers an address to Canadians from Rideau Cottage during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government’s emergency wage-subsidy program will be extended beyond its early-June endpoint.
The program covers 75 per cent of worker pay up to $847 a week to try to help employers keep employees on the job in the face of steep declines in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an announcement in Ottawa, Trudeau says more details on the extension will come next week.
The Canadian economy lost almost two million jobs in April, a record high, as the closure of non-essential services to slow the spread of COVID-19 forced businesses to shutter temporarily.
The loss comes on top of more than one million jobs lost in March, and millions more having their hours and incomes slashed.
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate soared to 13 per cent as the full force of the pandemic hit compared with 7.8 per cent in March.
