2 dead in Brampton rooming house fire
by news staff
Posted May 8, 2020 5:41 am EDT
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a rooming house in Brampton that killed 2 people on May 8, 2020. Image Credit: TWITTER/Brampton Fire
Two people are dead after a fire broke out at a rooming house in Brampton overnight.
Emergency crews were called to the home in the area of Queen Street West and Nelson Road around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze, which caused heavy damage to the home.
When crews searched the house they found the bodies of two people.
No details have been released on the identity of the victims.
No other injuries were reported.
Officials are investigating a possible cause of the fire.
{* loginWidget *}