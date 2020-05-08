Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CBC Gem to stream Canadian premiere of Sally Rooney's 'Normal People' May 27
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2020 1:17 pm EDT
Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT
Lenny Abrahamson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal, Sally Rooney and Ed Guiney participates in the Hulu "Normal People" panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's blockbuster book "Normal People" is set to premiere in Canada later this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS//Invision/AP-Richard Shotwell
TORONTO — The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s blockbuster book “Normal People” reaches Canadian audiences later this month.
CBC Gem says it will start streaming the 12-part series May 27, and says two new episodes will be released each Wednesday.
The show is based on Rooney’s bestselling novel about two young people growing up in Ireland.
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal star as the mismatched pair at the centre of the coming-of-age love story.
“Room” filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson directed the first six episodes, and Hettie Macdonald of “Howards End” shot the remainder.
The BBC/Hulu production hit screens in the United States and United Kingdom late last month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2020.