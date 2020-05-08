Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Statistics Canada says nearly 2 million jobs lost in April
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2020 8:41 am EDT
Last Updated May 8, 2020 at 9:00 am EDT
A closed store front boutique business called Francis Watson pleads for help displaying a sign in Toronto on April 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Summary
Unemployment rate soared to 13% as the full force of the pandemic hit compared with 7.8% in March
More than one million jobs were lost in March, and millions more had their hours and incomes slashed
The Canadian economy lost almost two million jobs in April, a record high, as the closure of non-essential services to slow the spread of the coronavirus forced businesses to shutter temporarily.
The loss of 1,993,800 comes on top of more than one million jobs lost in March, and millions more having their hours and incomes slashed.
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate soared to 13.0 per cent as the full force of the pandemic hit compared with 7.8 per cent in March.
It was the second highest unemployment rate on record as job losses spread beyond the service sector to include construction and manufacturing.
Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
The unemployment rate would have been 17.8 per cent had the agency’s labour force survey counted among the unemployed the 1.1 million who stopped looking for work — likely because the COVID-19 economic shutdown has limited job opportunities.
In all, more than one-third of the labour force didn’t work or had reduced hours in April, an “underutilization rate” that was more than three times higher than in February before the pandemic struck.