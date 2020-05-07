Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US productivity drops sharp 2.5% in Q1 as labour costs rise
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2020 8:57 am EDT
Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity fell a sharp 2.5% in the first three months of this year as labour costs jumped 4.8%.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the decline in productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, followed a 1.2% gain in the fourth quarter of last year.
The 4.8% increase in labour costs followed a tiny 0.9% gain in the fourth quarter and was the largest quarterly gain since a 5.7% rise in the first quarter of 2019.
The drop in productivity was another reflection of the adverse effects caused by the shutdown of much of the economy to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
The government reported last week that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, fell at an annual rate of 4.8% in the first quarter, the biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis.