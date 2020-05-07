Loading articles...

US productivity drops sharp 2.5% in Q1 as labour costs rise

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity fell a sharp 2.5% in the first three months of this year as labour costs jumped 4.8%.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the decline in productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, followed a 1.2% gain in the fourth quarter of last year.

The 4.8% increase in labour costs followed a tiny 0.9% gain in the fourth quarter and was the largest quarterly gain since a 5.7% rise in the first quarter of 2019.

The drop in productivity was another reflection of the adverse effects caused by the shutdown of much of the economy to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

The government reported last week that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, fell at an annual rate of 4.8% in the first quarter, the biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

